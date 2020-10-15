UK, Qatar Agree to Boost Defense Cooperation - Defense Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The defense ministries of the United Kingdom and Qatar have agreed to boost the bilateral security and defense cooperation, the UK ministry said.

On Wednesday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed al Attiyah held a meeting at the Royal Air Force airbase of Coningsby.

"During a tour of the base, which is already home to the UK-Qatari joint Typhoon squadron, the two Defence Ministers signed a Statement of Intent setting out how the UK will offer a British base for the Qatari Emiri Air Force's (QEAF) recently acquired nine Hawk aircraft. The QEAF's latest acquisition opens doors for a potential new UK-Qatari Hawk squadron, which would further deepen the UK's defence relationship with Qatar and contribute to the security and stability of the middle East," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Wallace described the reached agreements as a new chapter in the bilateral defense cooperation.

"Today we mark the start of an exciting new chapter in the longstanding defence relationship between the UK and Qatar, reinforcing and strengthening the bonds our Armed Forces already share," he said, as quoted by the statement.

The boosted cooperation will also include joint training of the countries' pilots as well as the further discussions of the air-to-air refueling support for UK aircraft in the Qatari airspace.