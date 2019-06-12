UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Queen Elizabeth II Congratulates Russia On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

UK Queen Elizabeth II Congratulates Russia on National Day

UK Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated Russia on its National Day on Wednesday in her official note published by the UK embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) UK Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated Russia on its National Day on Wednesday in her official note published by the UK embassy in Moscow.

"It gives me pleasure to send my best wishes to the people of Russia as they celebrate Russia's National Day," the note said adding that the embassy was presenting its compliments to the Russian Foreign Ministry as well.

On Wednesday, Russian citizens are celebrating their country's national day. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on June 12, 1990.

In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 as a national holiday.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia United Kingdom June Best

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

34 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

36 seconds ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

38 seconds ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

39 seconds ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

47 seconds ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.