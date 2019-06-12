UK Queen Elizabeth II Congratulates Russia on National Day

UK Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated Russia on its National Day on Wednesday in her official note published by the UK embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) UK Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated Russia on its National Day on Wednesday in her official note published by the UK embassy in Moscow.

"It gives me pleasure to send my best wishes to the people of Russia as they celebrate Russia's National Day," the note said adding that the embassy was presenting its compliments to the Russian Foreign Ministry as well.

On Wednesday, Russian citizens are celebrating their country's national day. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on June 12, 1990.

In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 as a national holiday.