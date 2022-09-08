UrduPoint.com

UK Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Privy Council Meeting Upon Doctors' Advise

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

UK Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Privy Council Meeting Upon Doctors' Advise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) UK Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday postponed a meeting of her Privy Council ” a body of advisers to the British monarch ”  following recommendation of doctors to take a rest due to health issues, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the monarch appointed Liz Truss as a new prime minister of the country. The ceremony took place at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, not at the Buckingham Palace in London as required by traditions, also due to the queen's health problems.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Sky news broadcaster.

The queen's health became a cause for concern in late 2021, after she canceled a number of events as doctors advised her to take a break from work. Last October, she first appeared in public with a cane. In February 2022, the British monarch admitted that it was hard for her to walk. In June, the 96-year-old queen was unable to attend the Royal Ascot horse racing for the first time ever during her rule. Last week, she also missed the Braemar Gathering highland games in Scotland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister London United Kingdom February June October From

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

31 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

31 minutes ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

31 minutes ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

31 minutes ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

31 minutes ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.