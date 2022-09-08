UK Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Privy Council Meeting Upon Doctors' Advise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) UK Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday postponed a meeting of her Privy Council ” a body of advisers to the British monarch ” following recommendation of doctors to take a rest due to health issues, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the monarch appointed Liz Truss as a new prime minister of the country. The ceremony took place at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, not at the Buckingham Palace in London as required by traditions, also due to the queen's health problems.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Sky news broadcaster.

The queen's health became a cause for concern in late 2021, after she canceled a number of events as doctors advised her to take a break from work. Last October, she first appeared in public with a cane. In February 2022, the British monarch admitted that it was hard for her to walk. In June, the 96-year-old queen was unable to attend the Royal Ascot horse racing for the first time ever during her rule. Last week, she also missed the Braemar Gathering highland games in Scotland.