UK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Buckingham Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) UK Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night at a hospital after canceling a trip to Northern Ireland, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today (Thursday), and remains in good spirits," the spokesperson said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.