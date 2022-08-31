UK Queen Elizabeth II to Receive Johnson in Scotland on September 6 - Buckingham Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) UK Queen Elizabeth II will receive outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Queen will receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at Balmoral, followed by an audience with the new PM," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

The Queen will break the tradition by appointing the new prime minister at the Balmoral Castle, instead of the Buckingham Palace in London due to health issues.

On July 7, Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK Prime Minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party.

He will remain in office until a new appointment is made. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the prime minister election race. The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race will last until early September. During the last round, all members of the party around 200,000 people will choose the winner from the two finalists.

Johnson is likely to hand over his power to the party's new leader no earlier than September 6, Sky News reported last week, adding that the traditional Prime Minister's Questions session may take place on September 7.