UK Queen to Receive Biden at Buckingham Palace in June Ahead of G7 Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Queen of the UK Elizabeth II will receive US President Joe Biden and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace ahead of the G7 summit in June, major national outlets said on Sunday.

The story was first reported by The Sunday Times newspaper, according to which, the Queen will be joined by Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate at the "soft power" reception aimed at strengthening the "special relationship" between the UK and the US.

The atmosphere of the meeting is expected to be different from that which prevailed during the first visit of then-US President Donald Trump to the UK in 2018, which Prince Charles and Prince William refused to attend, the newspaper added.

The leaders of the world's seven leading industrial nations (G7) are expected to meet from June 11-13 in the English coastal county of Cornwall. This would be the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years.