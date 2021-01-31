UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Queen To Receive Biden At Buckingham Palace In June Ahead Of G7 Summit - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:50 PM

UK Queen to Receive Biden at Buckingham Palace in June Ahead of G7 Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Queen of the UK Elizabeth II will receive US President Joe Biden and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace ahead of the G7 summit in June, major national outlets said on Sunday.

The story was first reported by The Sunday Times newspaper, according to which, the Queen will be joined by Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate at the "soft power" reception aimed at strengthening the "special relationship" between the UK and the US.

The atmosphere of the meeting is expected to be different from that which prevailed during the first visit of then-US President Donald Trump to the UK in 2018, which Prince Charles and Prince William refused to attend, the newspaper added.

The leaders of the world's seven leading industrial nations (G7) are expected to meet from June 11-13 in the English coastal county of Cornwall. This would be the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years.

Related Topics

World Visit Trump Wife Cornwall Cambridge Wales United Kingdom June Sunday 2018 From Prince William

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses digital ..

53 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 11 banks oper ..

1 hour ago

15th batch of National Reserve recruits to be trai ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology, Indian Ministry of ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.