UK RAF Jets Scrambled To Monitor Russian Planes On 2 Separate Incidents - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:50 AM

UK RAF Jets Scrambled to Monitor Russian Planes on 2 Separate Incidents - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) UK Royal Air Force (RAF) jets were scrambled from two locations twice on Thursday to monitor Russian aircraft approaching the United Kingdom's "area of interest," the UK Defense Ministry said.

"RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon fighter aircraft scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth, with an RAF Voyager from RAF Brize Norton, to monitor two Russian [Tu-95] Bear maritime patrol aircraft approaching UK airspace. Meanwhile Typhoons deployed on NATO Baltic Air Policing also scrambled from Amari airbase to intercept a Russian [Tu-142] Bear bomber and two [Su-30] Flanker fighter aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the fighters scrambled from a base in the United Kingdom escorted the Russian aircraft from London's area of interest and made sure that the Russian jets did not cross into the UK airspace.

The ministry noted that the intercept and monitoring operation was conducted in the international space in line with safety standards.

As for the Typhoons deployed in Estonia, they intercepted the Russian bomber which has detected close to the Estonian airspace. As the Russian plane moved close to NATO airspace, the escorting mission was continued by Finnish and Swedish jets. However, the UK aircraft were subsequently asked to re-intercept the Russia bomber which was at this time accompanied by two Russian Su-30 Flanker aircraft.

UK RAF aircraft are currently operating in Estonia as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing.

