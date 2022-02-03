UK RAF Says Scrambled Typhoon Jets Due to Approach of Aircraft Second Day in Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United Kingdom scrambled Typhoon fighter jets due to an aircraft "approaching the UK area of interest" the second day in a row, a spokesperson for the Royal Air Force (RAF) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an RAF representative told Sputnik that the UK raised jets over an "unidentified aircraft" approaching UK airspace, while refusing to confirm British media reports that it may have been a Russian aircraft. Later in the day, the British air force told Sputnik that its fighters had intercepted and escorted four Russian Tu-95 bombers passing through the country's zone of interest.

On Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said RAF fighters had escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

Further details on the operation will be provided upon its completion.