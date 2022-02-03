UrduPoint.com

UK RAF Says Scrambled Typhoon Jets Due To Approach Of Aircraft Second Day In Row

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UK RAF Says Scrambled Typhoon Jets Due to Approach of Aircraft Second Day in Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United Kingdom scrambled Typhoon fighter jets due to an aircraft "approaching the UK area of interest" the second day in a row, a spokesperson for the Royal Air Force (RAF) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an RAF representative told Sputnik that the UK raised jets over an "unidentified aircraft" approaching UK airspace, while refusing to confirm British media reports that it may have been a Russian aircraft. Later in the day, the British air force told Sputnik that its fighters had intercepted and escorted four Russian Tu-95 bombers passing through the country's zone of interest.

On Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said RAF fighters had escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

Further details on the operation will be provided upon its completion.

Related Topics

Russia Alert United Kingdom May Media From

Recent Stories

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured ..

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured

3 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for youth development

3 minutes ago
 Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground P ..

Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project completed in Mardan

3 minutes ago
 Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work ..

Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work in Latin America - President

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beij ..

Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beijing Olympics

7 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling ..

Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling Ukraine Invasion 'Imminent'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>