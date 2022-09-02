UK Rail Transport Workers to Go on Strike on September 15, 17 Amid Pay Dispute - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out across the country on September 15 and 17 due to the long-running dispute over payments and working conditions, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

"Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action," RMT general-secretary Mick Lynch said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The RMT announcement came several days after the Aslef trade union and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association confirmed that their members would join the strike in the coming weeks, according to the broadcaster.

"Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement," Lynch added.

Over 40,000 RMT members of Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will go on strike, effectively shutting down the railway network, the broadcaster reported, adding that Hull Trains and Arriva Rail London will also go on one day strike action on September 15.

The Department for Transport condemned the coordinated strike action, noting that such activities will undermine the daily routine of millions of people.

The UK has witnessed a wave of strikes amid record inflation in the country. Lawyers, airport employees and postal service workers have joined the strikes.