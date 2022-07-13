UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejecting 'Paltry' Pay Offer

British rail union RMT called a 24-hour strike action for July 27 on Wednesday after rejecting what it called a "paltry" offer of a 4% pay raise by the rail infrastructure operator Network Rail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) British rail union RMT called a 24-hour strike action for July 27 on Wednesday after rejecting what it called a "paltry" offer of a 4% pay raise by the rail infrastructure operator Network Rail.

"Network Rail members will strike from 2am (1:00 GMT) on Wednesday July 27 for 24 hours. And members on the TOCs will take action from 00.01 until 23:59 on the 27 July," the statement read.

Under the failed deal, Network Rail offered a second 4% pay raise provided that rail workers accepted all changes to their terms and conditions.

"The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

He said unionists had made progress in negotiations on layoffs but the rail operator was still pressing for more concessions while refusing to make a new offer that dealt with jobs security and pay.

"Strike action is the only course open to us to make both the rail industry and government understand that this dispute will continue for as long as it takes, until we get a negotiated settlement," Lynch warned.

This comes less than a month after more than 40,000 rail workers went on a strike across the UK in what became the country's largest industrial action in three decades.