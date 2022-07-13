UrduPoint.com

UK Rail Union Calls Strike For July 27 After Rejecting 'Paltry' Pay Offer

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM

UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejecting 'Paltry' Pay Offer

British rail union RMT called a 24-hour strike action for July 27 on Wednesday after rejecting what it called a "paltry" offer of a 4% pay raise by the rail infrastructure operator Network Rail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) British rail union RMT called a 24-hour strike action for July 27 on Wednesday after rejecting what it called a "paltry" offer of a 4% pay raise by the rail infrastructure operator Network Rail.

"Network Rail members will strike from 2am (1:00 GMT) on Wednesday July 27 for 24 hours. And members on the TOCs will take action from 00.01 until 23:59 on the 27 July," the statement read.

Under the failed deal, Network Rail offered a second 4% pay raise provided that rail workers accepted all changes to their terms and conditions.

"The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

He said unionists had made progress in negotiations on layoffs but the rail operator was still pressing for more concessions while refusing to make a new offer that dealt with jobs security and pay.

"Strike action is the only course open to us to make both the rail industry and government understand that this dispute will continue for as long as it takes, until we get a negotiated settlement," Lynch warned.

This comes less than a month after more than 40,000 rail workers went on a strike across the UK in what became the country's largest industrial action in three decades.

Related Topics

Progress United Kingdom July All From Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones ..

Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones and weapon recovered

1 minute ago
 Sri Lankan Prime Minister Imposes Curfew Until Thu ..

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Imposes Curfew Until Thursday Morning - Decree

1 minute ago
 Mushaal criticizes Indian fascist regime for not p ..

Mushaal criticizes Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights ..

1 minute ago
 Russian opposition figure Yashin placed in pre-tri ..

Russian opposition figure Yashin placed in pre-trial detention

1 minute ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

7 minutes ago
 PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursda ..

PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.