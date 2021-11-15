UrduPoint.com

UK Raises Terror Threat Level To 'Severe' After Liverpool Car Blast - Home Minister

Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:37 PM

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to 'Severe' After Liverpool Car Blast - Home Minister

The UK terror threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe" after the police declared a car blast outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday a terrorist incident, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The UK terror threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe" after the police declared a car blast outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday a terrorist incident, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Monday.

"The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre - JTAC - are now increasing the United Kingdom's threat level from substantial to severe," Patel told reporters after attending a meeting of the government's crisis committed chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She said that the reason to raise the terror threat level to severe is because the Liverpool attack was the second incident in a month.

Earlier, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson had confirmed that the explosion of a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital that left one person dead and another injured was being investigated as a terrorist incident.

Four people have been arrested so far in relation to the attack, and detectives believe that the passenger who died in the explosion was the one who was carrying an improvised explosive device in the taxi, whose driver managed to get out.

The "severe" threat level is the second highest in the UK's alert level, only below "critical," which means an attack is highly like in the near future.

