UK Ratifies SKAO Convention to Build Radio Telescopes in South Africa, Australia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The United Kingdom has ratified the convention to establish the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) project that envisages the construction of a series of radio telescopes in South Africa and western Australia for space research, the UK-based SKA Organization said on Wednesday.

The convention has already been ratified by Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and South Africa, which are among 14 members of the SKAO project.

"The UK, home to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) Global Headquarters, has now ratified the Convention to establish the SKA Observatory (SKAO). This completes the process needed for the Observatory to be formally created," the statement read.

According to UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway, this step brought the organization closer to the construction of the telescopes, allowing scientists to receive more information about the universe.

"The UK is proudly home to the SKA headquarters and today's milestone brings us one step closer to constructing these sophisticated telescopes that will enable our scientists to explore the universe in more detail than ever before - potentially expanding our knowledge of astronomy," Solloway said, as quoted by the SKA.

The Square Kilometre Array project is an international initiative aimed at constructing a range of radio telescopes that will be able to monitor the area of over one square kilometer (0.39 square miles). The telescopes will be constructed in the South African region of Karoo and in western Australia. The start of the construction is set for 2021. The organization includes Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the UK.