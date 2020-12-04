UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Reaches Business Travel Deal With Switzerland - London

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

UK Reaches Business Travel Deal With Switzerland - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and Switzerland have agreed on a new service mobility agreement that will allow UK professionals and service workers travel freely and stay in the other country without visa for a period of time, London announced Friday.

"The UK and Switzerland have secured a far-reaching agreement on services that maintains high quality access for UK service suppliers to the Swiss market ... The UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement will allow UK professionals and other service workers to continue travelling freely to Switzerland and work visa-free for up to 90 days a year," the UK Department of International Trade said in a statement.

The deal is said to be supporting all key areas of the UK economy, such as finance, the tech sector and creative industries.

"The agreement builds on the existing UK-Switzerland trade deal and will enter into force from 1 January 2021," the government added.

After the UK officially left the EU on January 31 it has been working to secure various bilateral economy-related deals with various countries amid a transition period, which will end on December 31.

Related Topics

London United Kingdom Switzerland January December Visa Market All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

1 hour ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

2 hours ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

2 hours ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 hours ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.