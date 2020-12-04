UK Reaches Business Travel Deal With Switzerland - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and Switzerland have agreed on a new service mobility agreement that will allow UK professionals and service workers travel freely and stay in the other country without visa for a period of time, London announced Friday.

"The UK and Switzerland have secured a far-reaching agreement on services that maintains high quality access for UK service suppliers to the Swiss market ... The UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement will allow UK professionals and other service workers to continue travelling freely to Switzerland and work visa-free for up to 90 days a year," the UK Department of International Trade said in a statement.

The deal is said to be supporting all key areas of the UK economy, such as finance, the tech sector and creative industries.

"The agreement builds on the existing UK-Switzerland trade deal and will enter into force from 1 January 2021," the government added.

After the UK officially left the EU on January 31 it has been working to secure various bilateral economy-related deals with various countries amid a transition period, which will end on December 31.