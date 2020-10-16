UK readies response after EU ups Brexit pressure

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set Friday to announce whether Britain will continue or cut off Brexit talks after the EU urged him to give ground to avert a potentially disastrous "no deal" at the end of the year

Responding to the warning issued at an EU summit, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "We are all disappointed and surprised by the outcome of the European Council.

"We've been told that it must be the UK that makes all of the compromises in days ahead.

That can't be right in negotiations," he told Sky news television.

Speaking on BBC radio, Raab added: "There's a deal to be done, but there needs to be flexibility on both sides, energy and goodwill and political will on both sides, and the prime minister will say more (later Friday)."At their Brussels summit, EU leaders on Thursday demanded Britain compromise on fair trade rules to unblock the stalled post-Brexit negotiations, but chief negotiator Michel Barnier also proposed fresh meetings in London next week.