UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Readies Response After EU Ups Brexit Pressure

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:47 PM

UK readies response after EU ups Brexit pressure

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set Friday to announce whether Britain will continue or cut off Brexit talks after the EU urged him to give ground to avert a potentially disastrous "no deal" at the end of the year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set Friday to announce whether Britain will continue or cut off Brexit talks after the EU urged him to give ground to avert a potentially disastrous "no deal" at the end of the year.

Responding to the warning issued at an EU summit, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "We are all disappointed and surprised by the outcome of the European Council.

"We've been told that it must be the UK that makes all of the compromises in days ahead.

That can't be right in negotiations," he told Sky news television.

Speaking on BBC radio, Raab added: "There's a deal to be done, but there needs to be flexibility on both sides, energy and goodwill and political will on both sides, and the prime minister will say more (later Friday)."At their Brussels summit, EU leaders on Thursday demanded Britain compromise on fair trade rules to unblock the stalled post-Brexit negotiations, but chief negotiator Michel Barnier also proposed fresh meetings in London next week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit TV All

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 121,900 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi seeks youth role to air true ..

3 minutes ago

PSA confirms Qatar Classic in November

3 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y9a Quad Camera Reaches New Heights in Phot ..

18 minutes ago

Norwegian Scatec Solar buys hydropower firm for $1 ..

15 minutes ago

Ultra-Function, Ultimate Fun OPPO F17 Pro will be ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.