UK Ready to Accept Some Tariffs to Break Deadlock in Trade Talks With EU - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to make concessions regarding EU tariffs on some UK goods to break the deadlock in trade talks with the bloc, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing sources.

The fourth round of talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union on their future trade partnership ended on Friday with no significant progress.

According to the newspaper, UK chief negotiator David Frost made a significant new offer, under which London would accept tariffs on a small number of goods, while Brussels would abandon its demand for the UK to further follow the bloc's rules.

The sources did not specify, which sectors would be subject to tariffs but said that trade deals often envisaged limits on "sensitive agricultural goods," the newspaper added.

The third round of trade negotiations concluded on May 15 with parties not making any significant progress. According to Frost, the process is slowed down by unbalanced requirements by Brussels.