UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ready To Accept Some Tariffs To Break Deadlock In Trade Talks With EU - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

UK Ready to Accept Some Tariffs to Break Deadlock in Trade Talks With EU - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to make concessions regarding EU tariffs on some UK goods to break the deadlock in trade talks with the bloc, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing sources.

The fourth round of talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union on their future trade partnership ended on Friday with no significant progress.

According to the newspaper, UK chief negotiator David Frost made a significant new offer, under which London would accept tariffs on a small number of goods, while Brussels would abandon its demand for the UK to further follow the bloc's rules.

The sources did not specify, which sectors would be subject to tariffs but said that trade deals often envisaged limits on "sensitive agricultural goods," the newspaper added.

The third round of trade negotiations concluded on May 15 with parties not making any significant progress. According to Frost, the process is slowed down by unbalanced requirements by Brussels.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Brussels London David Progress United Kingdom May

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

10 hours ago

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

12 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.