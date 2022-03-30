UrduPoint.com

UK Ready To Be Guarantor Of Ukraine's Security - Permanent Representative To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

UK Ready to Be Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - Permanent Representative to UN

The United Kingdom is ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security if asked to do so by Kiev and is already doing everything possible to achieve the end of Russia's military operation therein, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations on the situation in Ukraine Barbara Woodward said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United Kingdom is ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security if asked to do so by Kiev and is already doing everything possible to achieve the end of Russia's military operation therein, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations on the situation in Ukraine Barbara Woodward said.

On Tuesday, Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said that Kiev saw member states of the UN Security Council as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

"We would be happy to play a role in that if were asked by the Ukrainian government, yes," Woodward told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the UN Security Council, when asked if the UK is ready to be a guarantor state of Ukraine's security.

The UK representative added that London had already sent considerable defensive military support to Ukraine.

"We have contributed over 400 million Pounds ($525 million) of humanitarian aid. My prime minister speaks to President Zelenskyy almost every day, and what we want to do is to help, in any way we can, to end the war, to secure the removal of the Russian troops," Woodward said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia London Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Woodward United Kingdom February Government Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 ..

New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 deaths of COVID-19

40 seconds ago
 Japan to Tighten Crypto Rules to Ensure Effectiven ..

Japan to Tighten Crypto Rules to Ensure Effectiveness of Anti-Russian Sanctions ..

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 15,215 new COVID-19 infections, 6 ..

Malaysia reports 15,215 new COVID-19 infections, 64 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 Poaching gang busted, Leopard cub seized

Poaching gang busted, Leopard cub seized

2 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 43,023,215

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 43,023,215

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Continue to ..

Beijing Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Continue to Adhere to Path of Negotiation ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.