MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United Kingdom is ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security if asked to do so by Kiev and is already doing everything possible to achieve the end of Russia's military operation therein, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations on the situation in Ukraine Barbara Woodward said.

On Tuesday, Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said that Kiev saw member states of the UN Security Council as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

"We would be happy to play a role in that if were asked by the Ukrainian government, yes," Woodward told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the UN Security Council, when asked if the UK is ready to be a guarantor state of Ukraine's security.

The UK representative added that London had already sent considerable defensive military support to Ukraine.

"We have contributed over 400 million Pounds ($525 million) of humanitarian aid. My prime minister speaks to President Zelenskyy almost every day, and what we want to do is to help, in any way we can, to end the war, to secure the removal of the Russian troops," Woodward said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.