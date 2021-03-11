UK Ready to Consider Imposing New Sanctions Against Military in Myanmar -Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The UK is ready to consider imposing new sanctions against Myanmar's military, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

"Welcome news from @SecBlinken of further sanctions targeting the Myanmar Commander-in-Chief's family and business interests," Raab said.

"The UK is exploring additional sanctions too - we are clear the regime should not be allowed to profit from abuse of power and human rights violations," he said.