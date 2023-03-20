MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) London is ready to fill the gaps in Poland's armament that will likely appear once Warsaw delivers MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said on Monday.

London has already provided Warsaw with Challenger-2 tanks after the latter transferred its T-72 main battle tanks to Kiev, Heappey recalled in his interview with German newspaper Welt.

The United Kingdom will respond positively to Poland's possible request this time as well, the minister said, though adding that there had been no applications so far.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that the country would hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger also said on Friday that the government had approved the transfer of MiG-29 fighters and Kup air defense systems to Kiev.

After Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, many Western countries, including Poland, condemned Moscow's actions and began to support Kiev. Warsaw has delivered tanks, drones, ammunition, other military machines and equipment to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly warned that the Western military supplies to Ukraine would only lead to the further escalation of the conflict.