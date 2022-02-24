UK Ready to Give Asylum to Zelenskyy - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United Kingdom is ready to give asylum to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian authorities, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"Of course ... we will give all support that we can ... as Britain always has done to governments in exile. One of the points I made to President Zelenskyy was it might be necessary for him to find a safe place for him and his cabinet to go," Johnson told lawmakers.