UK Ready To Impose Sanctions For Human Rights Abuses In Belarus - Senior Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:22 PM

The United Kingdom stands ready to impose sanctions against those accountable for human rights violations during the ongoing political protests in Belarus after the result of the presidential election in the country, UK's Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The United Kingdom stands ready to impose sanctions against those accountable for human rights violations during the ongoing political protests in Belarus after the result of the presidential election in the country, UK's Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"The UK will not sit back silently when we see political candidates and their campaign teams, peaceful protesters or journalists subject to harassment and detention by the authorities on unclear grounds," Morton said. "We are also prepared to use sanctions to hold those responsible to account, and we will be working with partners to explore all options."

Morton added that an independent investigation through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe into the violations that followed the electoral process would also be crucial to ensuring accountability for rights abuses.

On August 9, the Belarus opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died, and several hundred others have sustained injuries during the ongoing unrest.

The European Union and the United States had earlier indicated that the imposition of sanctions against individuals involved in violence against protesters and allegedly taking part in election fraud is currently under consideration.

