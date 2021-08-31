UrduPoint.com

UK Ready To Launch Fresh Strikes Against IS In Afghanistan - Air Force Chief

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The British Air Force is ready to launch fresh airstrikes against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan even after the United Kingdom and allies completed their withdrawal from the Central Asian country, Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston told The Telegraph.

The UK ended its 20-year military presence in Afghanistan on August 28, when its last military flight left the Kabul airport. On Monday, the United States said that every single American service member is now out of Afghanistan, ahead of the August 31 deadline.

"Ultimately, what this boils down to is that we've got to be able to play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh [IS] - whether it's strike or whether it's moving troops or equipment into a particular country at scale and at speed," Wigston said in an interview, published on Monday.

London is in talks with its partners on long-term plans to base more air force units overseas, the official continued.

"If there's an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to. That will be anywhere where violent extremism raises its head and is a direct or indirect threat to the UK and our allies. Afghanistan is probably one of the most inaccessible parts of the world, and we're able to operate there," he added.

On August 26, several deadly blasts targeted the Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The US has since responded with drone strikes against what it said were IS targets in Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan.

