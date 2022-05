UK Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Sweden in Event of Attack - Prime Minister

The United Kingdom is ready to provide any assistance requested if Sweden is attacked, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United Kingdom is ready to provide any assistance requested if Sweden is attacked, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

On Wednesday, the UK and Sweden signed an agreement on mutual security guarantees during Johnson's visit. A similar agreement is expected to be signed with Finland later in the day.