UK Ready to Pull Troops From Ukraine in Event of Russian Invasion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The United Kingdom has prepared a contingency plan to pull its military personnel out of Ukraine if Russia orders troops in, British media cited sources in the know as saying on Sunday.

Some 100 UK forces were deployed to Ukraine as part of Operation Orbital, a training mission. Most troops are stationed in the western city of Yavoriv, while a small team of staff officers is in Kiev, the Express daily reported.

Chief of Joint Operations Charlie Strickland will be in charge of withdrawal if an order comes to leave.

Sources told the paper he was receiving updates twice a day.

"He will be looking carefully to gauge the effect of any incursion on the ability to get his troops out - he cannot allow them to be trapped there," an army source reportedly said.

This comes after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told media before Christmas that it was "highly unlikely" that he would send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia if it invaded. Russia has repeatedly denied making such plans.