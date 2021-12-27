UrduPoint.com

UK Ready To Pull Troops From Ukraine In Event Of Russian Invasion - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

UK Ready to Pull Troops From Ukraine in Event of Russian Invasion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The United Kingdom has prepared a contingency plan to pull its military personnel out of Ukraine if Russia orders troops in, British media cited sources in the know as saying on Sunday.

Some 100 UK forces were deployed to Ukraine as part of Operation Orbital, a training mission. Most troops are stationed in the western city of Yavoriv, while a small team of staff officers is in Kiev, the Express daily reported.

Chief of Joint Operations Charlie Strickland will be in charge of withdrawal if an order comes to leave.

Sources told the paper he was receiving updates twice a day.

"He will be looking carefully to gauge the effect of any incursion on the ability to get his troops out - he cannot allow them to be trapped there," an army source reportedly said.

This comes after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told media before Christmas that it was "highly unlikely" that he would send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia if it invaded. Russia has repeatedly denied making such plans.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Christmas Kiev Wallace United Kingdom Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

42 minutes ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

3 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

3 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

4 hours ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.