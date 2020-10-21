UrduPoint.com
UK Ready To Resume Post-Brexit Talks With EU This Week - Prime Minister's Office

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:10 PM

UK Ready to Resume Post-Brexit Talks With EU This Week - Prime Minister's Office

The UK government announced on Wednesday that it was ready to resume post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union this week, following a phone conversation between UK chief negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The UK government announced on Wednesday that it was ready to resume post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union this week, following a phone conversation between UK chief negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

"On the basis of that conversation we are ready to welcome the EU team to London to resume negotiations later this week," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

More Stories From World

