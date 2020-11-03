UK Ready to Support Austria in Wake of Vienna Terrorist Attack - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) London is ready to provide all necessary support to the Austrian government and people in connection with the series of terrorist attacks in Vienna, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"Shocked by the reports of a series of terrorist attacks in Vienna. We stand ready to support the Austrian government and people in any way we can," Raab said on Twitter.

Shortly before midnight, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to the social platform to condemn the attacks.

"I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight.

The UK's thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror," Johnson wrote.

On Monday, a series of shooting attacks were carried out in the center of Vienna, with one of the targets being a synagogue. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist attack. Four people were killed and 18 injured. Police neutralized one attacker and are in search of at least one more suspect. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday that the killed gunman was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).