UK Ready To Walk Away Without 'fundamental Change' From EU

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:38 PM

UK ready to walk away without 'fundamental change' from EU

Britain on Friday said there was no point in holding any more Brexit talks without a dramatic softening of the EU's position, bringing a potentially nasty divorce at the end of the year a step closer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday said there was no point in holding any more Brexit talks without a dramatic softening of the EU's position, bringing a potentially nasty divorce at the end of the year a step closer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded after a European Union summit Thursday proposed a fresh round of talks next week in London, while demanding Britain give ground on key stumbling blocks.

"As far as we're concerned the trade talks are over," Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

"The EU have effectively ended them, and only if the EU fundamentally changes its position will it be worth talking."Johnson, accusing the 27-nation bloc of failing "to negotiate seriously" in recent months, said the summit outcome had ruled out a comprehensive, Canada-style free trade agreement between the EU and Britain.

More Stories From World

