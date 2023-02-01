UrduPoint.com

UK Reapplying To Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' - British Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' - British Expert

The United Kingdom is very unlikely to re-join the European Union as the process "would be a total disaster," Francis John Cole, a former European Commission civil servant and British political expert, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The United Kingdom is very unlikely to re-join the European Union as the process "would be a total disaster," Francis John Cole, a former European Commission civil servant and British political expert, told Sputnik.

Tuesday marked the three-year anniversary of the UK's exit from the EU, though the country remained in the single market until the end of 2020. Now, being faced with the cost of living crisis, more and more Britons start to regret Brexit.�

"It is impossible and totally out of question to get back to the EU... Re-applying to the EU would be a total disaster and nobody thinks seriously about that," Cole, who was a close adviser to Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK right-wing party advocating a no-deal Brexit, said.�

The expert noted that "a huge economy such as Britain would "take ages" to re-join the EU, pointing to the Balkan candidate countries, which either took years to join the bloc or are still in the process of gaining EU membership.

"Britain has regained its sovereignty, and must still sever the ties with the European Courts of Justice," Cole told Sputnik.

Even though a majority of the UK population voted to leave the EU, followers of the "Regrexit" movement are gaining momentum amid the tough global situation, but their numbers are not significant enough to consider rejoining the union, Cole said.�

"On June 23, 2016, 52% of the Brits voted for Brexit. It is normal that many complain today, but 45% of the population thinking that the situation is worse rather than better is not such as strong rejection of Brexit and the crisis we all go through cannot be attributed to Brexit, or to Brexit alone," the expert added.

In a recent poll by the Statista statistics portal, 54% of the Brits said that leaving the EU was a mistake, while only 34% thought Brexit was the right decision.

In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted for terminating the country's membership in the EU, against 48.1% of those who voted for London to stay in the union.

Related Topics

European Union London Brits United Kingdom Brexit June 2016 2020 Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of ..

Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of terrorism: Minister Abdul Sha ..

27 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

14 minutes ago
 Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on ..

Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - ..

14 minutes ago
 Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum ..

Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

14 minutes ago
 Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

14 minutes ago
 Monthly public service court held to resolve peopl ..

Monthly public service court held to resolve people's problems

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.