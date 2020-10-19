UrduPoint.com
UK Rebuffs EU's Latest Offer To Resume Post-Brexit Trade Talks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

UK Rebuffs EU's Latest Offer to Resume Post-Brexit Trade Talks

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The UK government rebuffed on Monday a last-minute proposal made by the European Union to break the current deadlock over the post-Brexit trade talks, saying there is no point in resuming negotiations unless Brussels changes its approach.

The statement was in response to recent comments by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who wrote on Twitter that after talking on Monday with his UK counterpart David Frost, he was in a position to confirm that "the EU remains available to intensify talks in London this week, on all subjects, and based on legal texts" and was waiting for the UK's reaction.

"The UK has noted the EU's proposal to genuinely intensify talks, which is what would be expected at this stage in a negotiation. However, the UK continues to believe there is no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from the EU," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Johnson's spokesperson stressed, however, that talks would only resume if the European bloc takes an approach consistent with trying to find an agreement between sovereign equals and with the acceptance that movements need to come from both sides, not only from the UK.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Fishing quotas, the level-playing field ” the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries ” and governance remain the sticking points after nine rounds of post-Brexit talks, so, Johnson said on Friday that the United Kingdom "should get ready" to leave the EU without a free trade agreement.

Informed about Barnier's tweet while addressing parliament on the state of the negotiations with the EU, Cabinet minister Michael Gove said "it was a constructive move on the part of the EU."

Gove, who is charge of preparing the UK for Brexit, also told legislators that the UK was ready to resume talks provided the European bloc changes its current stance on fishing quotas and the level-playing field.

"The door is not close, it remains ajar, and I very much hope that the EU fundamentally changes its position," Gove told Parliament.

If no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.

