UK Recalls Ambassador From Belarus for Consultations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) London has recalled its ambassador to Minsk for consultations in a solidarity gesture after Belarus cut Polish and Lithuanian diplomatic missions, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Friday.

"[The UK] condemns Belarus' decision to expel Polish & Lithuanian diplomats. Completely unjustified and will only isolate the Belarusian people. In solidarity, we are temporarily recalling our Ambassador for consultations on the situation in Belarus," Raab tweeted.