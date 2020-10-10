UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Recalls Ambassador From Belarus For Consultations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

UK Recalls Ambassador From Belarus for Consultations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) London has recalled its ambassador to Minsk for consultations in a solidarity gesture after Belarus cut Polish and Lithuanian diplomatic missions, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Friday.

"[The UK] condemns Belarus' decision to expel Polish & Lithuanian diplomats. Completely unjustified and will only isolate the Belarusian people. In solidarity, we are temporarily recalling our Ambassador for consultations on the situation in Belarus," Raab tweeted.

Related Topics

Minsk London United Kingdom Belarus

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

41 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

2 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

1 hour ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

1 hour ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.