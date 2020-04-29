UK Receives Over 21Mln Pieces of Protective Equipment to Combat COVID-19 From China

The UK has received delivery of more than 21 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and over 1,000 ventilators from China as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK Embassy in Beijing said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The UK has received delivery of more than 21 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and over 1,000 ventilators from China as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK Embassy in Beijing said Wednesday.

"Our strong trade relationship with our Chinese partners has meant that we have been able to source the right equipment and we have seen both UK and Chinese firms contribute to our joint fight against Covid-19," the UK ambassador to China Barbara Woodward said in a press release.

According to the embassy, 20 flights using British Airways and Virgin Atlantic aircraft transferred the supplies from China to the UK from April 2-25. The embassy expressed its gratitude to the China Civil Aviation Authority for granting permission for the cargo flights to use passenger routes.

Guy's and St Thomas's National Health Service trust in London has been one of the recipients of the personal protective equipment, and the trust's chief procurement officer said that the donations have ensured supplies.

"We are very grateful for donations from the British Chinese Community and for the support of the British Embassy in Beijing, both of which have helped to ensure a steady and timely supply of PPE and other vital medical equipment to help the NHS response to COVID-19," David Lawson said.

On Tuesday, a BBC investigation found that the UK had failed to sufficiently stockpile enough PPE for the health sector since 2009, having allegedly failed to act on warnings from its own New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group aired as recently as last summer.

Opposition lawmakers have been highly critical of the Conservative government following reports of medical professionals reusing medical masks and other pieces of protective equipment amid shortages.