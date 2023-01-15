UrduPoint.com

UK Reconsidering Its Stance On Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 09:10 AM

UK Reconsidering Its Stance on Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The United Kingdom could stop supporting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, after the execution in Iran of former Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari, The Sunday Telegraph reports citing senior government sources.

Since circumstances have changed significantly since the start of the negotiations process on the deal's revival, London is reviewing its stance on the issue, the sources said.

Iranian media reported on Saturday that the Iranian authorities had executed Alireza Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the British intelligence. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday that London had temporarily recalled the British ambassador from Iran over the execution and has sanctioned Iranian Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri and summoned the Charge d'Affaires.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna.

In December 2021, the JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but there has been no final agreement. At the end of December, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the text of the revived deal was ready for signing, but Washington's "procrastination" was stopping the deal from being finalized.

