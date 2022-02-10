UrduPoint.com

UK Recorded Highest Number Of Antisemitic Incidents In 2021 - Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:55 PM

A total of 2,255 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the UK in 2021, up 34% from 1,684 reported the previous year and the highest annual figure ever recorded in the country, the Community Security Trust (CST) said in a report released on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) A total of 2,255 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the UK in 2021, up 34% from 1,684 reported the previous year and the highest annual figure ever recorded in the country, the Community Security Trust (CST) said in a report released on Thursday.

According to the charity that monitors antisemitism and related threats to Jewish people in the UK, last year's incidents were driven by the significant spike in anti-Jewish hate reported during and following the escalation in violence in Israel and Gaza.

"These record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain," CST chief executive Mark Gardner said.

Figures include 176 violent antisemitic incidents, including three classed as extreme because they involved grievous bodily harm or a threat to life, and 82 instances of damage or desecration of Jewish property.

UK schools also witnessed a notable increase in hate crime against Jews, with 182 incidents involving students and teachers reported in 2021.

A further 128 university-related incidents were reported to CST last year, with the charity saying that it was the highest number seen in a Calendar year since it began recording incidents in 1984.

