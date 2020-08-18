UK Records 12 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,089 Fresh Coronavirus Cases - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A further 1,089 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UK, taking the total number of infections to 320,286, while the country's death toll climbed to 41,381 after another 12 deaths were confirmed, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Tuesday.

The latest official figures also show that as of August 16, there were 896 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds across the UK, with 73 of them needing mechanical ventilation as of August 17.

The UK health authorities only include in its report people who had tested positive for the coronavirus and died within 28 days of the test.

The Office for National Statistics, which includes all fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned in the death certificates, said on Tuesday that the UK's true toll stands above 57,000.