Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

UK Records 126 New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Toll Rises to 44,517 - Health Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 126 over the past 24 hours, down from 155 the day before, to 44,517, the UK Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the number of those infected has increased by 630 over the past day, up from 581 the day before, to 286,979 since the start of the outbreak.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, as many as 11,041,203 tests have been conducted in the UK with 240,340 of them being run over the past 24 hours. Of these, 8,378,199 tests were processed in total, the ministry added.

