UK Records 1,295 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths - Health Authorities

The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom has climbed to 337,168, after another 1,295 people tested positive for the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom has climbed to 337,168, after another 1,295 people tested positive for the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Tuesday.

The government COVID-19 dashboard also show that a further three people died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, taking the country's death toll to 41,504.

Tuesday was the eighth consecutive day that the UK reported more than 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus.