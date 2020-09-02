UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records 1,295 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:26 AM

UK Records 1,295 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths - Health Authorities

The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom has climbed to 337,168, after another 1,295 people tested positive for the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom has climbed to 337,168, after another 1,295 people tested positive for the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Tuesday.

The government COVID-19 dashboard also show that a further three people died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, taking the country's death toll to 41,504.

Tuesday was the eighth consecutive day that the UK reported more than 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

18 seconds ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

15 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

15 minutes ago

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

1 hour ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

51 minutes ago

Greece Postpones Start of Academic Year to Septemb ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.