UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records 155 New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Toll Rises To 44,391 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

UK Records 155 New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Toll Rises to 44,391 - Health Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 155 over the past 24 hours, marking a dramatic increase compared to 16 the day before, to 44,391, the UK Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The jump in the daily number of fatalities is due to the fact that the notification system does not fully operate on weekends, therefore, unaccounted cases are then added to the statistics over the following days.

According to the ministry, the number of those infected has increased by 581 over the past day, up from 352 the day before, to 286,349 since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

42 minutes ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

1 hour ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.