UK Records 155 New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Toll Rises to 44,391 - Health Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 155 over the past 24 hours, marking a dramatic increase compared to 16 the day before, to 44,391, the UK Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The jump in the daily number of fatalities is due to the fact that the notification system does not fully operate on weekends, therefore, unaccounted cases are then added to the statistics over the following days.

According to the ministry, the number of those infected has increased by 581 over the past day, up from 352 the day before, to 286,349 since the start of the outbreak.