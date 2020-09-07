UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records 2,988 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Number Since May - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

UK Records 2,988 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Number Since May - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A further 2,988 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, the highest number of daily infections since May 22, when 3,287 cases were confirmed, the Department of Health and Social Care announced on Sunday.

The government's COVID-19 dashboard shows that the total number of positive cases now stands at 347,152, while the country's death toll has risen by two to 41,551.

Sunday's official report triggered the alarm within political circles in the UK, with Health Minister Matt Hancock admitting that "the rise in the number of cases that we have seen today is concerning."

Hancock said, however, that most of the new cases had been detected among younger people, so he called on them not to allow the virus to infect their grandparents.

"I understand why people are concerned about figures like this because all workplaces are COVID-secured after a huge amount of work to make sure they are.

The same goes to the schools. The rise is predominantly amongst younger people," the minister told reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hancock's shadow counterpart, Jonathan Ashworth, also voiced his concern about the jump in the number of new cases and said that Hancock owned the parliament an explanation.

"Deeply concerning increase in cases and a stark reminder there is no room for complacency in suppressing Covid. Combined with ongoing testing fiasco with ill people told to drive for miles, Matt Hancock must comes to Commons tomorrow to explain approach," Ashworth wrote on Twitter.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also took to the social platform to urge Londoners to follow the rules to keep safe and said the government must also get a grip on the test and trace program to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Parliament Twitter Sadiq Khan London Same Hancock United Kingdom May Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

3 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

4 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.