UK Records 30 Thrombosis Cases After Vaccination With AstraZeneca Drug - Medicines Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United Kingdom has registered 30 cases of blood clots following the vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said.

In mid-March, the United Kingdom reported about only five thrombosis cases after the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Up to and including 24 March, we have received 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and 8 reports of other thrombosis events with low platelets, out of a total of 18.1 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca given by that date.

There were no reports for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine," the agency said in a statement on late Thursday.

Several EU countries halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March following dozens of reports of blood clotting after vaccination. However, the regulatory bodies found no direct link between the vaccination and the thrombosis, and also said that the benefits of the drug outweighed the existing risks. After that several leaders of the EU countries and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson got vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug to restore public trust in the vaccine.

