UK Records 55 Coronavirus Deaths -- Lowest Total Since March

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:04 AM

Britain on Monday recorded 55 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak in the last 24 hours -- the lowest total since March 22, with Scotland now going two days without a fatality

It is the lowest daily total since the country went into lockdown on March 23, although figures on Mondays are usually low due to weekend reporting practices.

Despite the downward trend, Britain has now recorded 40,597 deaths of those testing positive for coronavirus, making it the hardest hit nation in Europe and second in the world behind the United States.

Scotland, which has seen 2,415 deaths after positive tests, recorded no new fatalities for the second day in a row.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figures showed coronavirus was "in retreat" in Scotland. She was now "optimistic" the country could move to the second phase of its four-part plan to ease lockdown measures when they are reviewed next week.

