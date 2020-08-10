UrduPoint.com
UK Records 816 More COVID-19 Cases - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The COVID-19 toll in the UK now stands at 311,641 after 816 people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday, adding that the death toll reached 46,526.

According to the official report, the cumulative total was reduced from 46,574 reported on Sunday to the current 46,526 after 69 deaths that had been reported earlier in England were found not to have been confirmed positive cases.

The Department of Health and Social Care also said that the revised data, "which more accurately reflect the current and overall burden of COVID-19", will be published shortly.

