UK Records 871 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 309,000 - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UK has risen by 871 in the past 24 hours to 309,005, while the overall death tally climbed to 46,511 after 98 fresh deaths were confirmed, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday.

The latest report by the health authorities comes as restrictions banning households from mixing indoors or in gardens are about to return from midnight to the English city of Preston, home of 140,000 people, after 49 cases of the novel coronavirus were detected there in the week ending on July 31, more than double of previous week's figures.

Similar measures have been reimposed in 18 areas of Greater Manchester, Leicester and West and East Yorkshire, as well as in the Scottish town of Aberdeen.