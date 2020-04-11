UK records 917 more daily COVID-19 deaths in latest official statistics

Britain on Saturday announced another 917 deaths in hospital of people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's total toll close to 10,000

The number of new infections from the disease climbed by 5,234, leaving Britain with 78,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said in its daily update.