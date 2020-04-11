UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records 917 More Daily COVID-19 Deaths In Latest Official Statistics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:59 PM

UK records 917 more daily COVID-19 deaths in latest official statistics

Britain on Saturday announced another 917 deaths in hospital of people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's total toll close to 10,000

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain on Saturday announced another 917 deaths in hospital of people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's total toll close to 10,000.

The number of new infections from the disease climbed by 5,234, leaving Britain with 78,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said in its daily update.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq Awan makes fun of poor mother

7 minutes ago

Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Gnowbe t ..

43 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Christian community on ..

1 minute ago

Power Sector bears another crisis of Rs100b follow ..

1 hour ago

UK COVID-19 Death Toll in Hospitals Rises by 917 t ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to security personnel

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.