UK Records Additional 3,811 COVID-19 Deaths Due to New Reporting System - Raab

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United Kingdom started to use a new reporting system for coronavirus-related fatalities, which now includes deaths in care homes and private homes, and thus the COVID-19 death toll additionally increased by 3,811, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"As the Health Secretary [Matt Hancock] announced yesterday, from today we are moving to an improved daily reporting system for deaths so the deaths in all settings included, wherever the individual has tested positive for COVID-19, rather than just those in hospitals, and those figures show that, up to yesterday, on a new measure, we have recorded an additional 3,811 deaths in total," Raab said during a briefing.

According to the new data, the overall coronavirus-related death toll in the UK reached 26,097, meaning that the country registered more deaths from COVID-19 complications than any other country in Europe except Italy.

Over the past 24 hours, the UK detected 765 fatalities and 4,076 coronavirus cases, and the total number of cases climbed to 165,221.