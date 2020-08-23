UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records Another 1,041 COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Another 1,041 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, taking the total number of infections to 325,642, while the death toll rose to 41,429 after six new deaths were confirmed, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Sunday.

Although new coronavirus cases are 247 less than Saturday's 1,288, it is the fourth day in a row that more than 1,000 infections have been confirmed by laboratory test in 24 hours.

In separate reports, Wales health authorities informed of another two deaths and 20 new cases within its territory, while Scotland reported a further 83 infections, but no deaths.

No information on COVID-19 deaths or cases was released by Northern Ireland over the weekend.

