UK Records Another 1,276 Cases of Coronavirus, Nine Deaths - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Another 1,276 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, taking the countrys overall number of infections to 331,644, the Department of Health and Social Care announced on Friday.

The latest government figures also show that the UKs death toll now stands at 41,486, after a further nine people died within 28 days of their first positive test result for the disease.

In a separate statement, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said the latest R number, which measures the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person, for the UK ranges between 0.9 and 1.1, and the growth rate is between -2 percent and +1 percent, meaning the number of new infections is somewhere between shrinking by two percent and growing by one percent every day.