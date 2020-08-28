UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records Another 1,276 Cases Of Coronavirus, Nine Deaths - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:22 PM

UK Records Another 1,276 Cases of Coronavirus, Nine Deaths - Health Authorities

Another 1,276 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, taking the countrys overall number of infections to 331,644, the Department of Health and Social Care announced on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Another 1,276 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, taking the countrys overall number of infections to 331,644, the Department of Health and Social Care announced on Friday.

The latest government figures also show that the UKs death toll now stands at 41,486, after a further nine people died within 28 days of their first positive test result for the disease.

In a separate statement, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said the latest R number, which measures the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person, for the UK ranges between 0.9 and 1.1, and the growth rate is between -2 percent and +1 percent, meaning the number of new infections is somewhere between shrinking by two percent and growing by one percent every day.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

56 seconds ago

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Pro ..

57 seconds ago

Qadri reiterates Pakistan's categorical stance of ..

59 seconds ago

Anti-IS Finance Coalition Vows to Drain Terror Gro ..

1 minute ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plan ..

1 minute ago

Vice Chancellor Government College University dona ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.