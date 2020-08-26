UK Records Another 16 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 1,184 New Cases - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A further 16 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 41,449, health authorities reported on Tuesday.

Public Health England, which was in charge of releasing Tuesday's official figures after the government's online dashboard experienced technical difficulties, also confirmed via Twitter that the number of infections rose by 1,184 over the last 24 hours, to 327,798.

The latest data show that the new coronavirus cases in the UK are again over 1,000, after falling to 853 on Monday for the first time in four days.

Separate figures released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics, which includes all fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, show that 55,077 people have died after contracting coronavirus in the United Kingdom.