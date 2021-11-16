UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 39,705 New Corona-virus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:55 PM

UK records another 39,705 new corona-virus cases

Britain on Monday registered 39,705 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 9,600,369, according to official figures released Monday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Monday registered 39,705 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 9,600,369, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also reported a further 47 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 142,945. These death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,678 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed there's still nothing in the corona-virus data to suggest further restrictions were needed despite a "storm of infection" in Europe and the risk that "a blizzard could come from the east again." Speaking on a visit to a medical centre in east London, he said: "The best protection for our country is for everybody to go forward and get that booster.

" However, England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, said the modeling is "getting more difficult to give us any clear sense of whether things will turn up or down." "We're in for potentially some difficult months over the winter," he told reporters.

Around 88 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and around 80 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. More than 22 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a corona-virus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Russia Europe China Visit Died Germany London United States From Best

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY prope ..

Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY property case

1 minute ago
 MNA opens power supply, drainage, road projects

MNA opens power supply, drainage, road projects

1 minute ago
 BRT red, yellow, orange line projects initiated fo ..

BRT red, yellow, orange line projects initiated for Karachiites, PA informed

1 minute ago
 Joint efforts needed to eradicate corruption from ..

Joint efforts needed to eradicate corruption from society: NAB

1 minute ago
 Special mobile phone numbers given to Islamabad po ..

Special mobile phone numbers given to Islamabad police officials

4 minutes ago
 12 prisoners released

12 prisoners released

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.