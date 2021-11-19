UK records another 46,807 new coronavirus cases

Britain has registered 46,807 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,721,916, according to official figures released Thursday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) -: Britain has registered 46,807 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,721,916, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also reported a further 199 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,559.

These death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,174 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as a new report found case rates in Britain are currently highest amongst children aged between five and nine years old.

According to the weekly COVID-19 surveillance report published by the UK Health Security Agency, there have been around 700 confirmed cases per 100,000 children in that age category. The lowest case rates have been recorded amongst people aged over 80.