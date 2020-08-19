UrduPoint.com
UK Records Another 812 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths - Health Authorities

Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has increased by 812 over the last 24 hours, reaching 321,098, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday.

The governmental body also said that another 16 people who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus died within the 28 days of the first positive test, taking the country's death toll to 41,397.

Of all COVID-19-confirmed deaths reported on Wednesday, 15 were recorded in England, and one in Scotland -the first one in more than a month - but there were no new fatalities from the coronavirus in Wales and Northern Ireland.

