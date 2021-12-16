UK Records Another Record-Breaking Number of COVID-19 Cases - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday a further 88,376 COVID-19 cases, breaking Wednesday's record for the highest number ever recorded since the pandemic began by almost 10,000

Another 146 deaths have also been confirmed within 28 days of a positive test, according to the official data.

The new record comes amid a surge in infections caused by the more transmissible Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, which according to scientists is doubling its number every two or three days and will soon become dominant in the country.

The latest figures have taken the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK to 11 million, while the death toll now stands at 147,937 since the pandemic began.